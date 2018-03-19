Heavy Drinking Could Raise Your Gum Disease Risk

TUESDAY, April 24, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- People who drink more than the recommended daily limit of alcohol may harbor an unhealthy mix of bacteria in their mouths, a new study suggests.

Researchers found that compared with nondrinkers, those who drank relatively heavily had fewer "good" bacteria in their mouths. They were also hosting more "bad" bacteria -- including bugs that have been linked to gum disease, heart disease and cancer.

The study is one of the latest to look at what factors influence the human "microbiome" -- the trillions of bacteria and other microbes that naturally dwell in the body. Many studies have found links between the makeup of the gut's microbiome and risks of various diseases.

In general, studies have found, the more diversity in the gut microbiome, the better.

Similarly, research suggests that an imbalance in the mouth's microbiome might raise the risk of cavities and gum disease -- and possibly cancers of the head, neck and digestive tract, as well as heart disease.

"We wanted to look at the question, 'What are the lifestyle factors that influence the oral microbiome?' " said senior researcher Jiyoung Ahn, of NYU Langone Health in New York City.

Drinking habits were a natural factor to consider, according to Ahn. Heavy drinking is linked to higher risks of gum disease and certain cancers of the head and neck -- and there is evidence that alcohol changes the bacterial makeup of the mouth.

Ahn's team analyzed mouthwash samples from 1,044 U.S. adults who were part of two ongoing national cancer studies. Of those people, about one-quarter said they were nondrinkers. Another 59 percent were moderate drinkers, and 15 percent were heavy drinkers.

"Heavy" was defined as drinking more than the limit recommended by U.S. health officials: one drink per day for women, and two per day for men.

Overall, the study found, drinkers -- especially heavy drinkers -- tended to have fewer Lactobacillales, a type of "good" bacteria commonly used in probiotic supplements.

Drinkers also typically had higher levels of certain "bad" bacteria, such as Bacteroidales, Actinomyces and Neisseria species.