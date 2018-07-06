Think Twice About Tonsil, Adenoid Removal

THURSDAY, June 7, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Having tonsils removed in childhood is supposed to end chronic earaches and breathing problems. But what if it also increases risk of respiratory infections?

"We found that long-term risks of diseases -- in particular respiratory, allergic and infectious diseases -- were substantially increased after surgery up to 30 years of age," said Sean Byars, lead researcher of a new study.

Those respiratory diseases include asthma and pneumonia, the study authors said.

Given these higher odds for certain illnesses, it's wise to consider long-term health before removing a child's tonsils and adenoids, the researchers concluded.

"Our study tends to suggest that, when possible, it might be better for long-term health to avoid these surgeries in childhood," said Byars, a research fellow at the University of Melbourne in Australia.

For the study, the researchers examined Danish health records, following more than 60,000 children who had tonsils removed, adenoids removed or both ("adenotonsillectomy") before age 10. The investigators compared the medical records with data on 1.2 million peers born between 1979 and 1999.

When they looked at conditions these surgeries aim to treat, the long-term results were mixed.

For example, tonsillitis and sleep disorders were greatly reduced after tonsils and adenoids were removed. But others, such as sinusitis, increased up to age 30, Byars said.

After tonsil or adenoid removal, the researchers found a two- to three-times increase in diseases of the upper respiratory tract. They identified smaller increases in risks for infectious and allergic diseases.

Following adenotonsillectomy, the risk for infectious diseases rose 17 percent. However, the absolute risk -- the odds that a particular person's risk would rise -- rose only slightly more than 2 percent, the researchers said. That's because these conditions are so common in the general population.

Until now, research has largely focused on short-term, post-operative risks, Byars said. "This study provides much needed longer-term foresight on disease risks," he noted.

Tonsils are two round lumps in the back of the throat. Adenoids are high in the throat behind the nose and the roof of the mouth.