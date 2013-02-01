Opioids After Dental Work May Be Dangerous

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, May 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Getting a prescription for an opioid painkiller from your dentist could put you or your family at risk for an overdose, a new study warns.

The finding is based on an analysis of data from 8.5 million Americans who had teeth pulled or 119 other types of dental work between 2011 and 2018. All had Medicaid or private dental insurance.

"Our paper shows that when patients fill dental opioid prescriptions, the risk of opioid overdose increases both for themselves and their family members," said study leader Dr. Kao-Ping Chua of the University of Michigan, in Ann Arbor.

"This underscores the importance of avoiding dental opioid prescribing when non-opioids like ibuprofen [Motrin] and acetaminophen [Tylenol] are effective options for pain control, as is the case for the majority of dental procedures," Chua added in a university news release.

Nonetheless, nearly 27% of teens and adults filled a prescription for an opioid painkiller, such as hydrocodone or oxycodone, and 2,700 opioid overdoses occurred within 90 days of the dental procedures, the study found.