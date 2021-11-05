Dec. 15, 2021 -- It’s no surprise that many people believe the holidays are meant for us to put aside our dietary senses and indulge in all the yummy foods that we’d avoid on a normal day. While many of these festive treats may cause serious problems for our teeth, others are packed with nutrients and can cause very little harm. Classic meals and foods like cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, or stuffing, while delicious and comforting, can wreak havoc on your teeth due to all the sugar in cranberry sauce and the number of carbs in stuffing that can turn into plaque. But loading up your plate with veggies, turkey, and even green bean casserole will provide you with the health benefits you need. So, how can you protect your teeth this holiday season while still enjoying the foods we crave all year long?

Avoid Fermentable Carbohydrates “Most people think of sugar as being bad for your teeth, whereas fermentable carbs are way worse than regular candy,” says Whitney Rose DiFoggio.

With experience as a Chicago-based dental hygienist, DiFoggio understands what these fermentable carbs are all about. “Fermentable carbs are carbohydrates that are broken down by the bacteria in your mouth. Now when this happens, acids are produced in your mouth, which can, unfortunately, quickly lead to tooth decay,” she says. Examples of these carbs are processed foods like white bread, graham crackers, and cereal, to name just a few. Fermentable carbs are acidic in nature, and although that is what’s responsible for tooth decay, they’re not inherently bad. San Diego registered dietitian nutritionist Wendy Bazilian, a doctor of public health, says “they are actually good to an extent because they break down easier and also help to fuel the gut bacteria.” But their benefit is short-lived by the fact that they break down easily. Due to their pro-inflammatory nature, your oral health may be affected. But how do these fermentable carbs actually damage your teeth? DiFoggio uses white bread as an example.