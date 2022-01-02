The 'Oreo Test' and Other Ways to Help Kids' Oral Health

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Feb. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Worried your kid isn't brushing his or her teeth properly? You might want to try the Oreo test.

"If the child eats an Oreo and brushes their teeth and the parent can still see the Oreos, they need to be checking and helping them brush," said Elise Sarvas, a clinical associate professor of pediatric dentistry with the University of Minnesota.

Sarvas offers up the Oreo test and other ideas for good oral health in recognition of National Children's Dental Health Month in February.

"The mouth is an integral part of the body," Sarvas said. "For children, having good oral health lays the groundwork for many important milestones: getting adequate nutrition to grow healthy bodies, having teeth to learn how to pronounce syllables correctly, holding space for the developing jaws and establishing self-esteem at a critical period of self-development."

To maintain a healthy mouth, parents should make sure kids are choosing healthy snacks, getting adequate fluoride and drinking lots of water, Sarvas said.