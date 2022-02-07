Tongue, Lip Piercings May Harm Teeth and Gums

By Robert Preidt HealthDay Reporter

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, June 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Getting your tongue or lips pierced? Don't be surprised when your dentist is unhappy about it.

These piercings can do damage to your teeth and gums, a new study warns.

"Our study found that many people with oral piercings had deep pockets and gaps around their teeth, and receding and bleeding gums," said study author Dr. Clemens Walter, a professor at University Medicine Greifswald in Germany. "These are all signs of periodontitis, also called gum disease, which can lead to tooth loss."

Walter and his colleagues analyzed eight studies that included 408 people with a combined 236 lip piercings and 236 tongue piercings. In all, 1 in 5 had more than one oral piercing. The participants reported having their piercings ranging from one month to 19 years, and most folks wore metal jewelry in their piercings.

The studies compared teeth and gums next to the piercings with areas elsewhere in the mouth.