Unhealthy Gums Could Up Your Odds for Dementia

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Sept. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Gum disease has far-reaching effects and may increase your odds of developing dementia, a new study suggests.

In a review of 47 previously published studies, researchers in Finland found that tooth loss, deep pockets around teeth in the gums, or bone loss in the tooth sockets was tied to a 21% higher risk of dementia and a 23% higher risk of milder cognitive decline.

Tooth loss itself — an indicator of gum, or periodontal, disease — was linked to a 23% higher risk of cognitive (mental) decline and a 13% higher risk of dementia, according to the study.

"Maintaining adequate periodontal health, including retention of healthy natural teeth, seems to be important also in the context of preventing cognitive decline and dementia," said lead researcher Sam Asher, from the Institute of Dentistry at the University of Eastern Finland in Kuopio.

Asher noted that the study can't prove that gum problems actually cause dementia. Still, prevention and treatment of periodontal conditions are particularly important in older adults who are at increased risk for dementia, he said.