CDC Warns of Rare Bacterial Infections From Dentists' Water Lines

MONDAY, Nov. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that a number of U.S. children have picked up a serious infection from contaminated water lines at the dentist's office.

Although rare, outbreaks of nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) infections have been reported in kids treated at the dentist, one cluster in 2015 and another in 2016, the CDC says. A third cluster identified at a pediatric dental clinic last March is under investigation.

These harmful bacteria lodge in the narrow water lines in dental equipment.



"NTM infections following dental procedures are very serious," said Dr. Michele Neuburger, a dental officer in CDC's Division of Oral Health. "These infections can be resistant to antibiotic treatment and are difficult to treat."



In all the cases of NTM infection following dental treatment, surgical procedures were required to resolve infections, she said.

"These infections can be persistent, get worse over time and may not respond to initial treatments such as incision and drainage and routine antibiotics, Neuburger said. The most common symptom is swelling in the jaw or neck. Other symptoms could include a draining abscess, pain or fever, she said.