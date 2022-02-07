Feb. 17, 2022 -- Nick Dawson, a 42-year old Montana-based ski instructor, knows a thing or two about ACL repairs. He has torn his anterior cruciate ligament four times and had surgery for the injury three times.

A common but painful surgery, doctors often prescribe a hefty course of opioids for pain management after the procedure. And that’s exactly the course of action Dawson’s surgeons followed. But with each repair, Dawson used fewer of the pills until finally, he opted out of taking them at all the third time around.

“The first time, I had no real idea of what to expect from my recovery, so I took the opioids as prescribed to stay ahead of the pain,” he says. “I experienced mood swings and found that the meds didn’t really take away the pain -- instead, they make you not care about the pain.”

For Dawson, what worked best was a combination of a heavy dose of anti-inflammatory medicines and an ice pump the doctor sent home with him. After his second surgery, he took fewer opioids but more of the anti-inflammatory meds combined with the ice pump.