Is a Common Shoulder Surgery Useless?

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Nov. 21, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- New research casts doubt on the true effectiveness of a common type of surgery used to ease shoulder pain.

A British research team tracked outcomes for patients who underwent "decompression surgery" to treat shoulder impingement -- a condition where a shoulder tendon rubs and catches in the joint.

In decompression surgery, a small area of bone and soft tissue in the shoulder joint is removed, opening up the joint to prevent the abrasion that happens when the arm is lifted.

All of the patients had suffered shoulder pain for at least three months despite nonsurgical approaches, including physiotherapy and steroid injections.

So, the patients were then sent to decompression surgery (90 patients), a placebo surgery where they thought they got the procedure but didn't (94 patients), or no treatment (90 patients).

In the placebo surgery, the surgeons looked inside the joint but did not remove any tissue.

Both groups of surgery patients also had one to four physiotherapy sessions afterwards. Those in the no-treatment group had only a check-up three months after the start of the study.

Six to 12 months after entering the study, shoulder pain symptoms had eased in all three groups of patients, regardless of whether they got the surgery or not, noted a team led by Andrew Carr of the University of Oxford.

While patients in both the decompression and placebo surgery groups had slightly greater reductions in shoulder pain than those in the no-treatment group, the difference was small and not likely to have a noticeable effect, Carr's team reported Nov. 20 in The Lancet.

In the United States, shoulder pain accounts for 4.5 million doctor visits each year and the new findings question the value of decompression surgery, the researchers said.

"Over the past three decades, patients with this form of shoulder pain and clinicians have accepted this surgery in the belief that it provides reliable relief of symptoms, and has low risk of adverse events and complications," Carr said in a journal news release.