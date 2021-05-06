When Maureen Peltier, 76, got chemotherapy for her advanced-stage ovarian cancer several years ago, she found that guided imagery helped her deal with the treatment’s unpleasant side effects. “Whenever I felt nauseous or exhausted, I would close my eyes and visualize the drugs as little smart bombs that traveled around my body to find and kill my cancer cells,” says Peltier, a retired attorney in Houston.

It’s a strategy she’s returned to, whenever she’s felt anxious or unsure that her cancer will come back. Sometimes she pictures an army of women soldiers roaming through her body, attacking stray cancer cells. Other times she imagines water swirling through her veins and flushing toxins out. Today, she credits these exercises with helping her better deal with her disease.

“Even if it hasn’t, it’s helped me maintain a positive attitude because it’s made me feel like I have some control over the process,” she says. “It’s given me confidence that I can handle anything, even the unknown.”