Meet Kenni, a ‘Little Spitfire’ Who’s Cancer-Free

Her parents call her sassy, spunky. They say she’s a tomboy who likes to run around with her older brothers and roughhouse. And at only 2 years of age, McKenna Xydias is a cancer survivor.

“She absolutely is the strongest person that we know,” says Michael Xydias, her father.

Kenni, as her parents call her, rarely lets anything slow her down. This summer she’s getting back to full speed as she recovers from ovarian cancer, a disease that young girls rarely get.

Late last year, around the time the Xydias family moved into a new home in Georgia, Michael says Kenni was getting “off-again, on-again sick with fevers -- for so long that we kept taking days off work.” His wife, Meagan, had a gut feeling something was very wrong. She asked Kenni’s doctors to run more tests, and her suspicions were eventually confirmed. Kenni had a malignant germ-cell tumor -- the type known as a “yolk sac.” It was stage III cancer, and it had spread from her ovary to her abdomen and pelvis.

Katie Sutton, MD, treated Kenni. She’s a pediatric oncologist for the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Sutton says fever is one symptom of an ovarian yolk sac tumor. A more common sign is belly pain, which can be brief or ongoing, she says. The stomach may also look bigger than usual, or uncomfortably bloated -- a symptom Kenni’s daycare noticed on one occasion. Since these can be signs of less-serious problems, Sutton recommends that you talk to your child’s pediatrician about any symptoms that concern you -- and don’t skip well-child checkups, she says.

After Kenni was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, surgeons removed her right ovary and several inches of her small intestine. Because her disease was more advanced, she also got chemotherapy.

“It’s very difficult to explain to a 2-year-old what’s going on,” says her father, Michael. “But she fully understood in her own way. And we made it more appropriate for her.”