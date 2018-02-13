Routine Ovarian Cancer Screenings Aren't Helping

Feb. 13, 2018 -- Routine screening tests for ovarian cancer is not recommended for women who aren't at high risk of getting the disease and don't have symptoms, according to updated recommendations from an expert panel.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force did an extensive review to see whether screening lowered the number of women who die from the cancer, says Chien-Wen Tseng, MD, associate professor of family medicine and community health at the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine. She was a member of the task force.

Ovarian cancer isn't common, but it's the fifth leading cause of cancer death among women. It is difficult to detect early. Symptoms, such as abdominal pain and bloating, can be vague and are usually caused by other conditions. About 22,000 new cases of ovarian cancer were expected in the U.S. in 2017, the American Cancer Society says. It kills about 14,000 women a year in the U.S., a death rate that has not changed in decades.

But screening not only didn’t prevent any deaths, it also led to harm, the panel said.

"What the evidence showed in these large trials was that screening women who were not at higher risk did not reduce the number of women dying from ovarian cancer," Tseng says. It sometimes led to psychological distress from abnormal test results.

"In these studies, a positive screening test most often was a false positive -- the women did not have ovarian cancer," she says. Unnecessary surgery was another harm. If cancer is suspected, the usual next step is to remove the ovary.

Tseng emphasizes that women known to be more likely to get ovarian cancer due to hereditary factors, such as mutations in the BRCA 1 and 2 genes, should still be screened.