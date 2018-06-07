Low-Dose Aspirin May Help Against Ovarian Cancer

FRIDAY, July 20, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- One low-dose aspirin a day could help women avoid ovarian cancer or boost their survival should it develop, two new studies suggest.

In fact, daily low-dose aspirin -- the type many older women already take to help their hearts -- was tied to a 10 percent reduction in developing ovarian cancer. It was also tied to as much as a 30 percent improvement in survival for ovarian cancer patients, the researchers said.

"Clearly, both these studies offer evidence of the benefit of the use of these anti-inflammatory drugs, and an insight into how to better prevent and treat this deadly disease," said Dr. Mitchell Kramer. He directs obstetrics and gynecology at Northwell Health's Huntington Hospital in Huntington, N.Y.

Kramer wasn't involved in the new studies, and said that "more study is certainly warranted." Still, "recommending a daily low-dose 81 mg (milligram) aspirin might be more than an ounce of prevention, as well as help for those women who have already developed the disease," he said.

Ovarian cancer is the fifth leading cancer killer of women, largely because it is too often detected too late.

According to the researchers, there's increasing evidence that inflammation plays a role in the development of cancer and can worsen outcomes. Medications, such as aspirin and non-aspirin nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) -- including ibuprofen (Motrin, Advil) or naproxen (Aleve) -- have already been shown to lower the risk of certain types of cancers, most notably colon cancer.

But do these drugs have a role to play against ovarian tumors?

To find out, researchers from the U.S. National Cancer Institute and the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Fla., pooled data from 13 studies from around the world. The studies included more than 750,000 women and asked them about their use of aspirin and NSAIDs. The researchers then tracked these women to see who developed ovarian cancer -- more than 3,500 women did.

According to the report published July 18 in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, taking daily aspirin reduced the risk of ovarian cancer by 10 percent.