Drug Boosts Survival for Women With Advanced Ovarian Cancer

By Denise Mann

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, March 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Women with advanced ovarian cancer often face grim statistics, with less than half surviving for five years after their diagnosis. However, a new study suggests that so-called "maintenance therapy" with a targeted cancer drug may add years to some patients' lives.

In findings described by some experts as "remarkable," the study showed that women with advanced ovarian cancer linked to the BRCA gene were much more likely to be alive with no signs of their cancer coming back in five years if they receive Lynparza (olaparib), a targeted cancer therapy known as a PARP inhibitor.

This class of drugs blocks an enzyme called PARP that cancer cells need to repair damage to their genetic material, and blocking it causes cancer cells to die. There are two other PARP inhibitors approved to treat ovarian cancer, Zejula (niraparib) and Rubraca (rucaparib).

PARP inhibitors are particularly effective against cancers linked to BRCA genes. Often thought of as the breast cancer genes, BRCA1 and BRCA2are responsible for roughly 25% of ovarian cancer cases.