J&J's Appeal Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court

June 2, 2021 -- The U.S. Supreme court said Tuesday that it won't hear Johnson & Johnson's appeal over a $2 billion ruling in favor of women who said they developed ovarian cancer from using the company's talc products.

The nation's top court did not say why it rejected Johnson & Johnson's appeal, the Associated Press reported.

A state court in Missouri initially awarded $4.7 billion to 22 women, but a state appeals court cut that to $2 billion and eliminated two of the plaintiffs.

Johnson & Johnson claimed it wasn't treated fairly because it faced one trial involving 22 plaintiffs from 12 states and different backgrounds, the AP reported.