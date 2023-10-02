Consider Fallopian Tube Removal to Avoid Ovarian Cancer

Feb. 10, 2023 -- All women who have finished having children should consider having their fallopian tubes removed at the time of other scheduled pelvic surgery in order to lower their risk of developing ovarian cancer, even if they aren't at increased risk for the deadly disease, a leading research organization has advised.

Doctors currently recommend that women with high genetic risk for ovarian cancer have their ovaries and fallopian tubes removed once they've finished having children.

In new messaging, the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance is now encouraging all women, even those without a genetic mutation, to have their fallopian tubes removed during a planned gynecologic surgery.

There is increasing evidence that many types of ovarian cancers start in the fallopian tube, and fallopian tube removal has been shown to dramatically reduce risk for a later diagnosis, the organization said.

The new advice replaces the decades old focus on symptom awareness and early detection of ovarian cancer through screening.

It follows a “sobering and deeply disappointing” study that showed that regular screening for ovarian cancer with blood tests and ultrasound does not save lives, the organization said. (This was the UK Collaborative Trial of Ovarian Cancer Screening published in the journal The Lancet in June 2021).