Games Unlock Relief for People With Chronic Pain

By Jess Erion

I can’t tell you how many times I‘ve heard the iconic opening line: “Hey you, you’re finally awake,” as my TV screen filled with a view of Skyrim’s massive Nordic landscape. My high school English teacher was the first one to get me into digital RPGs (role-playing games) when he introduced me to Dragon Age. At the time, I loved the genre for its wealth of stories and complex worlds, but it soon took on greater meaning as games became my primary tool for pain management.

In my early teens, I sustained a shoulder injury that has since taken 10 years, two orthopedic surgeons, and several physical therapists to treat – and I still need regular physical therapy and daily medication to keep pain levels manageable. When I was younger, I didn’t have the same access to health care that I do now. I’m lucky to have been treated by so many qualified specialists, but when I went to the local clinic with this injury as a kid, the doctor told me to take some Advil and walk it off. With no guidance or medication, I turned to the one thing that reliably alleviated my pain: games.

There have been several articles and studies in the past couple of decades regarding games and their capacity to diminish pain through active distraction. In 2020, one study showed that patients experiencing pain associated with chemotherapy reduced their pain by 30% by playing video games. However, few of these studies capture the experience of disabled folks and others with chronic pain who use games the same way I did – not as something prescribed, but something we discovered ourselves as a tool to improve our pain.