A Surgery-Free Fix for Bad Knees?

TUESDAY, March 20, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Tiny pellets could treat arthritic knee pain, delaying the need for knee replacement surgery, a small study has found.

Microparticles inserted into small blood vessels around the knee helped reduce the pain and improve function in eight arthritis sufferers, according to clinical trial results. The results were presented Monday at the Society of Interventional Radiology's annual meeting, in Los Angeles.

"Patients overall were able to improve their physical function in the knee after the procedure, and there were no adverse events related to this treatment," said lead researcher Dr. Sandeep Bagla.

Bagla is director of interventional radiology at the Vascular Institute of Virginia in Woodbridge. Boston Scientific, maker of the microparticles, funded the study.

Much of the pain that comes from knee arthritis actually stems from inflammation in the lining of the knee joint, also called the synovium, Bagla said. In fact, small blood vessels created by degenerative arthritis feed this inflammation by increasing blood flow to the lining.

To treat this, Bagla and his colleagues decided to try blocking those tiny blood vessels using microparticles -- spheres about a tenth of a millimeter in size made from a synthetic gel-like material.

The microparticles are inserted using a catheter run through a pinhole-sized incision, in a procedure that lasts between 45 and 90 minutes, Bagla said.

"It's an outpatient procedure, and no physical therapy is required before or after this procedure," he said.

The small pilot study -- the first U.S. clinical trial of this procedure -- involved 20 patients with moderate to severe arthritis pain. Only 13 had undergone the procedure by the time of Monday's annual meeting, and only eight had made it to the one-month follow-up, Bagla said.

Those eight patients averaged a 58-point decrease in pain, as measured on a 100-point visual scale used to estimate pain, Bagla said. They started with an average baseline of 72, which means their pain was brought down to manageable levels, he said.

Physical function of their knee also improved, based on an index used to judge the effects of osteoarthritis, Bagla added.