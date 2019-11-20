MONDAY, Jan. 13, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- It's a question many aging Americans face: Is it time to replace my aching knee, or should I wait?

New research suggests that for far too many patients, the procedure is done either too late or too soon.

Much of the success of knee replacement surgery for knee osteoarthritis depends on timing, but a team at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago found that 90% of patients who could benefit from the procedure waited too long to have it, while about 25% of patients who didn't need it underwent the procedure too soon.

In most cases, "people are waiting and waiting to have the procedure and losing the most benefit," said lead investigator Hassan Ghomrawi, associate professor of surgery.

"When people wait too long, two things happen," Ghomrawi explained in a university news release. "The osteoarthritis causes deterioration of their function. Some of them wouldn't be able to straighten out their legs, affecting their walking and mobility. When you can't get exercise, you can start to develop other health problems such as cardiovascular problems. You may also become depressed. The overall impact can be huge."

Nearly 1 million knee replacements are performed in the United States each year, and a large increase in that number is expected by 2030, the study authors said.

The new findings are based on more than 8,000 U.S. patients who had or were at risk for knee osteoarthritis and were followed for up to eight years. The researchers also found that blacks are more likely than whites to delay knee replacement surgery.

Another problem with delaying knee replacement surgery is that it's less effective, the research team explained.

"You don't get as much function back when you wait too long; your mobility is still reduced versus somebody who had it in a timely fashion," Ghomrawi said.

On the other hand, having knee replacement surgery too soon means that patients have major surgery -- with the attendant risk of serious complications -- but they may get minimal benefits, Ghomrawi said. These patients may also require another knee replacement later in life, when it becomes much more challenging than the first surgery.