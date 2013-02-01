Opioids Might Not Be Needed After Knee Surgery

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Nov 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Addictive opioid painkillers aren't the only option for patients seeking relief following anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) knee reconstruction, researchers say.

As the United States wrestles with skyrocketing rates of opioid abuse and drug overdose deaths, the findings may come as good news.

After ACL surgery, Advil and other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), acetaminophen (Tylenol) and muscle relaxers appear to offer the same degree of pain control to patients as prescription opioids like morphine, hydrocodone or oxycodone, the small study concluded.

"Opioid medications can be helpful in managing high levels of pain when appropriately prescribed," explained study co-author Dr. Kelechi Okoroha. He is an orthopedic surgeon and sports injury specialist with the Mayo Clinic in Minneapolis.



"However, when used for long periods of time, opioids can be addicting," Okoroha cautioned. And "when used incorrectly, or in high doses, opioids can have side effects, including drowsiness, confusion, slowed breathing and even death."