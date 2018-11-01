Tamper-Resistant Opioids May Not Stop Addiction

By Serena Gordon



THURSDAY, Jan. 11, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Tamper-resistant opioid pills -- one attempt to curb prescription painkiller abuse -- aren't stopping overuse and overdosing, at least in Australia, new research shows.

"This formulation was developed with the specific aim of reducing tampering, targeting behaviors such as injection or snorting," said the study's lead author, Briony Larance.

But there was also the hope that tamper-resistant formulations of oxycodone might reduce opioid-related harms -- such as overdose -- more broadly, she said. Larance is a senior research fellow at the National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre at the University of New South Wales in Sydney.

"Until this study, it wasn't clear whether or not they would do this," Larance said.

Tamper-resistant oxycodone did, however, reduce oxycodone use and injection by people who injected drugs, the study found.

Australia is in the midst of an opioid epidemic similar to the one in the United States. From 1992 to 2012, the rate of opioid use went up 15-fold in Australia, according to the researchers. Seventy percent of opioid overdose deaths in Australia are linked to prescription opioids, such as oxycodone (OxyContin) and morphine.

In the United States, 2 million people were dependent on prescription opioids in 2015. And more than 33,000 Americans overdosed on opioids in 2015, with close to half of those deaths attributed to prescription pain relievers, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports.

A controlled-release version of oxycodone has been introduced in the United States. The pills are hard and like plastic. If crushed, they break into large pieces instead of a fine powder. And if water is added to the pill, a thick gel-like substance forms, making intravenous use or snorting up the nose difficult.

But because other government-led efforts to reduce opioid misuse were launched at the same time, it's not possible to study the effects of the controlled-release strategy in the United States.

A tamper-resistant form of oxycodone became available in Australia in 2014. The researchers collected data from 17 data sources there, including opioid sales data, health datasets, surveys of people who inject drugs, and a group of more than 600 people who admitted to tampering with pharmaceutical opioids, Larance said.