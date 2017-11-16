Some In Pain Can Cut Opioids and Still Get Relief

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 21, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Some potentially good news for folks taking opioids for chronic pain: It's possible to slowly reduce the dosage without increasing discomfort, new research suggests.

That's even true for people who've taken the drugs for a long time. One patient in the new study had used opioids for 38 years, the researchers said.

"For some people, long-term opioids are necessary, but it's pretty well known that there has been a high rate of overprescribing of opioids for chronic pain, and there are tremendous health risks for opioids over the long-term," said the study's lead author, Beth Darnall.

"Patients have a lot of fear and concern around opioids. What's been lacking is a way to reduce these drugs on an outpatient basis, and our study found a potentially viable solution," said Darnell, a clinical professor at Stanford University.

That solution? "Partner with patients and let them feel in control, allowing them to pause the tapering of the opioid at any time," she explained.

Prescription opioids -- such as oxycodone (OxyContin and Percocet) -- can be effective pain relievers, but they have a risk of addiction and overdose. From 2000 to 2016, more than 600,000 Americans died from an opioid overdose, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That means about 115 people die because of opioids every day in the United States.

But the new study found that at least some people taking the prescription pain drugs want to get off them, or to at least reduce the amount they take.

The researchers asked people with non-cancer pain who were visiting a pain clinic if they would like to take part in a trial to taper down their opioid use over four months. Sixty-eight agreed to take part. Their average age was 52. The researchers excluded anyone with a substance use disorder.

Fifty-one participants completed the trial.

Those who stayed in the study slowly reduced their dose of opioids. At first, they could reduce up to 5 percent of the dose they were taking up to twice in a month. By going this slowly, the researchers said they could minimize withdrawal symptoms and any negative physical or emotional response.