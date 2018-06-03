Opioids Not Best Option for Back Pain, Arthritis

TUESDAY, March 6, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Risky opioids are no better at controlling chronic back or arthritis pain than non-opioid drugs, including Tylenol or Motrin, new research finds.

With opioid overdose deaths rising in the United States, the findings suggest addictive medications like oxycodone (OxyContin) or morphine don't have to be the first choice against crippling arthritis pain or chronic backache.

"We found that opioids had no advantages over non-opioid medications for pain, function or quality of life in patients with low back pain and osteoarthritis pain," said study lead author Dr. Erin Krebs.

"This is important information for physicians to share with patients who are considering opioids," added Krebs. She's an investigator with the Minneapolis VA Center for Chronic Disease Outcomes Research.

Not only does the study suggest switching to opioids probably won't help, but Krebs said the prescription painkillers will probably cause unpleasant side effects.

"Instead, they should consider trying other non-opioid medications or non-medication treatments," Krebs suggested.

Long-term back pain hampers 26 million Americans aged 20 to 64, the American Academy of Pain Medicine has found. And roughly 30 million adults have pain from osteoarthritis, the wear-and-tear form of the disease, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In general, patients with chronic back or arthritis pain should first seek relief through exercise and rehabilitation therapies, said Krebs, who is also an associate professor of medicine at the University of Minnesota.

That's because opioid medications, while promising significant pain control, come with substantial risks.

"The main harms are accidental death, addiction and physical dependence," Krebs explained. "Everyone who takes opioids -- even those who do not misuse them -- is at risk for these serious harms."

To compare the effectiveness of different means of pain relief, the new investigation enrolled 240 adults, average age 58, from June 2013 through 2015. All were receiving care for moderate to severe chronic back pain, or hip or knee arthritis pain.

None of the study participants had taken opioids on a long-term basis, the researchers noted.