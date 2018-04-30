Chiropractic Has Role to Play in Easing Back Pain

FRIDAY, May 18, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Chiropractic care can help ease low back pain when added to a comprehensive treatment plan, a new clinical trial has found.

Active-duty military personnel reported having fewer back problems when they visited a chiropractor along with receiving usual medical care, the researchers said.

"This study provides the strongest evidence to date that chiropractic is safe, that it's effective and that it can be integrated into a multidisciplinary health care setting," said lead researcher Christine Goertz. She is CEO of the nonprofit Spine Institute for Quality in Davenport, Iowa.

Still, at least one pain specialist said more research may be needed to confirm chiropractic's value for lower back pain.

The study comes in the context of the ongoing U.S. opioid crisis. This epidemic of addiction has created an urgent need for research into pain management that doesn't involve medications, such as chiropractic care, Goertz said.

Chiropractic care focuses on the musculoskeletal system and the nervous system, mainly as they relate to the spine, according to the American Chiropractic Association.

Chiropractors aim to reduce low back pain by restoring joint mobility and proper alignment in the spine, through a process called spinal manipulation. Controlled force is applied hands-on to individual joints of the spine, to loosen them up and to stretch or break tight muscle tissue surrounding them.

Between 8 percent and 14 percent of U.S. adults seek chiropractic care, but there has been little research into its safety and effectiveness, Goertz said.

"Chiropractic has been controversial in the past, partially because chiropractic grew up outside the conventional medical care system," she said. "For a long time, we really didn't have a lot of evidence supporting the outcomes that both patients and doctors of chiropractic were reporting."

To conduct a real-world test of chiropractic's usefulness, Goertz and her colleagues enrolled 750 back pain patients at three military hospitals across the nation.

Low back pain is one of the most common reasons military personnel seek medical care, and a condition most likely to interrupt combat duty, according to the researchers.