As CBD Oil Flirts with Mainstream, Questions Mount

June 5, 2018 -- Anxiety is a given for Jessica Singer, 25, who juggles her job at a marijuana dispensary with her nighttime gigs as a stand-up comedian in Los Angeles. So when it’s time for bed, "I can't turn off my brain,'' she says.

Now she does, with the help of a new bedtime ritual -- a ''snack" of two gummy bears containing CBD. CBD, or cannabidiol, is a substance from marijuana that lacks the ''high'' of the THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) also found in marijuana. The remedy is affordable for her -- about $35 a month.

"I'm able to sleep through the night," Singer says.

Across town, Tim Shu, DVM, is also dealing with anxiety of a different sort. His 16-year-old pit bull mix, Tye, shakes uncontrollably whenever a noisy car drives by. Fourth of July fireworks used to be a nightmare. But Shu, a Los Angeles veterinarian, says ever since he began giving the dog two daily doses of CBD tincture, an olive oil-based formula he created, ''it takes away the anxiety without causing any loopiness."

Even better, "I am able to take her outside while the fireworks are still going on." Shu markets the formula through his company, VetCBD.