K2/Spice: What to Know About These Dangerous Drugs

What's in K2/Spice products?

That's hard to know for sure, because they can contain many different active ingredients. "Hundreds of synthetic cannabinoids have been identified. What's in these products is anyone's guess," says Michael Baumann, PhD, chief of the Designer Drug Research Unit of the National Institute on Drug Abuse Intramural Research Program.

Each product can contain one chemical or a cocktail of different chemicals. He compares taking these drugs to "playing Russian roulette." "You don't know what you're getting when you buy it," he says.

Complicating the issue is the lack of consistency in production. The same drug can be totally different depending on when you buy it.

"Despite the fact that the packages look pretty slick, these drugs are being illicitly manufactured and sold. There's no quality control going on with them," says William Fantegrossi, PhD, associate professor of pharmacology and toxicology in the College of Medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Because the active chemical is sprayed over the plant material, "Even within the same package, you can wind up with different amounts of the drug. There's no way to control the dose you're getting," says Fantegrossi, who has extensively studied synthetic cannabinoids.