Could a Placebo Pill Help Ease Your Back Pain?

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 12, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- With millions of pain-plagued Americans looking for an alternative to opioids, the solution for some might be no medicine at all.

New research suggests that a good many back pain patients might find relief in a "dummy" sugar pill, eliminating their need for strong medication.

About half the chronic back pain patients in a new study saw the intensity of their pain drop roughly 30 percent after taking a placebo, or dummy pill. That's about as much pain relief as they would get taking standard painkillers, according to Northwestern University researchers in Chicago.

What's more, a patient's brain anatomy and psychological makeup can help doctors predict who will react well to a sugar pill, the researchers said.

"The standard classic idea has been that placebo response is not predictable -- that some subjects may respond at one time, but then not respond in a second exposure," explained study author A. Vania Apkarian. "This study rigorously dispels this notion."

Apkarian is a professor of anesthesia, physical medicine and rehabilitation at Northwestern's Feinberg School of Medicine.

The "placebo effect" has fascinated scientists for ages. This new study provides "additional evidence that placebos may play an important role in helping some patients reduce pain and improve function," said Dr. Mark Bicket, a pain management specialist at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore.

"While placebo pills may not be for everyone, certain patients may respond particularly well to this type of treatment," Bicket said. "A 30 percent reduction in a person's pain is a meaningful reduction, based on past studies."

With this level of pain reduction, many patients can be more active and take fewer medications, including opioids, said Bicket, who wasn't involved in the study.

That would be welcome news, given the opioid addiction crisis gripping the United States. And it might also help reduce drug spending, the researchers pointed out.

For the study, investigators randomly divided about 60 chronic back pain patients into two test groups. One group was treated with either a sugar pill or a nonopioid pain medication like Aleve; none knew which treatment they received. A second group saw a physician, but got no treatment.