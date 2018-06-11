FRIDAY, Nov. 2, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Ruling against the recommendation of one of its chief experts, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved an extremely potent new opioid painkiller, Dsuvia.

The drug is a 30-microgram pill that packs the same punch as 5 milligrams of intravenous morphine, according to the Washington Post. The tiny pill comes packaged in a syringe-like applicator and would be used under the tongue for quick absorption. Dsuvia (sufentanil) will be marketed by California-based maker AcelRX.

The drug is for very restricted use in operating rooms or on the battlefield. Indeed, its potential use by soldiers was one reason Dsuvia was approved, according to FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb.

"The FDA has made it a high priority to make sure our soldiers have access to treatments that meet the unique needs of the battlefield, including when intravenous administration is not possible for the treatment of acute pain," Gottlieb said in an agency news release.

But Dsuvia's approval comes amid controversy, with an epidemic of opioid abuse continuing to ravage the United States. Experts worry that supplies of the drug will somehow make their way from doctors' offices and pharmacies to addicts.

An FDA advisory committee did recommend for approval of Dsuvia in a 10-3 vote last month. But the committee's chair took the highly unusual move of voicing his opposition at that time. Dr. Raeford Brown, a professor of anesthesiology and pediatrics at the University of Kentucky, urged the FDA to reject the drug.

"I am very disappointed with the decision of the agency to approve Dsuvia. This action is inconsistent with the charter of the agency," Brown said in a statement Friday. "I will continue to hold the agency accountable for their response to the worst public health problem since the 1918 influenza epidemic."

The consumer watchdog group Public Citizen has also come out strongly against approval. In a statement issued Friday, the group contended that, "if approved, Dsuvia will be abused and start killing people as soon as it hits the market."