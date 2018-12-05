Opioids May Help Chronic Pain, But Not Much

TUESDAY, Dec. 18, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Potentially addictive opioid painkillers are often prescribed for chronic pain, but they actually work only slightly better than placebo pills, a new review shows.

The analysis, of 96 clinical trials, found that on average, opioids made only a small difference for people with conditions like osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and sciatica.

And the modest pain relief sometimes came at a cost of side effects like nausea, vomiting, constipation and drowsiness.

The researchers said the findings add to evidence that for most people with chronic pain, opioids should be a last resort, if they're prescribed at all.

"Opioids should not be a first-line therapy for chronic, non-cancer pain," said lead researcher Jason Busse, of the Institute for Pain Research and Care at McMaster University, in Canada.

Dr. Michael Ashburn, a pain medicine specialist at the University of Pennsylvania, in Philadelphia, agreed.

"This is confirmation of the limited role opioids play in treating chronic, non-cancer pain," Ashburn said.

Most of the daily news on opioids centers on the national epidemic of abuse and addiction -- to prescription opioids and illegal forms like heroin.

But Ashburn stressed that the risks go beyond addiction: Patients can suffer side effects even when they diligently take their medication as directed.

"Opioids really only provide modest longer-term effects," he said. "And taking them for longer periods significantly increases the risk of harm."

Ashburn co-wrote an editorial published with the review findings in the Dec. 18 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.

There are already medical guidelines -- from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other groups -- that discourage doctors from prescribing opioids for most cases of chronic pain.

The new findings support those recommendations, Busse said.

Prescription opioids include drugs like Vicodin, OxyContin, codeine and morphine. They are powerful analgesics, Busse noted -- and they can ease cancer-related pain or severe short-term pain after surgery or an injury.

"But chronic, non-cancer pain seems to be different," Busse said.

Across the trials his team analyzed, opioids worked better than placebo pills -- but not by much. Overall, Busse said, 12 percent more patients saw a "noticeable" difference in their pain after starting opioids, versus placebo pills.