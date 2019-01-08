CBD products are often marketed as anti-inflammatories and pain relievers that can also help with insomnia and anxiety. Some strains of CBD are popular with parents of children with severe epilepsy.

Within days of the Farm Bill becoming law, the FDA issued a statement saying any hemp-based CBD product that is marketed as having therapeutic benefits or as a dietary supplement is illegal to sell unless the FDA has reviewed and approved it. Opening the marketplace, it seems, also opened the products to regulatory oversight.

And the FDA would still have authority over hemp products used as food, says Todd Harrison, an attorney and chairman of the Venable LLP law firm’s FDA group in Washington, D.C.

And what about buying CBD products online, especially if you are in a state where CBD is not legal or is restricted? There are more unknowns than knowns.

''I think there is very little risk for consumers," says Harrison, especially if it is a CBD product made from hemp. "If you are buying CBD from marijuana, there might be a risk." But, he says, "I don't think the states are going to take action against the consumer."

Jonathan Miller, JD, general counsel for the U.S. Hemp Roundtable, an industry group, says, "I've never heard of anyone being arrested for buying CBD online." He has heard about store owners selling CBD products being cited.