Many Medical Marijuana Patients Drive While High

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 9, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Medical marijuana may help the thousands of Americans who use it, but far too many of these folks are getting behind the wheel while high, new research shows.

In a poll of medical marijuana patients in Michigan, more than half acknowledged having driven within two hours of consuming a cannabis treatment at least once during the prior six months. About 20 percent they had done so while "very high," while about half described being "a little high" while driving.

"Perhaps more surprising is that many said that they drove under the influence pretty frequently, at least 10 times in the past six months," noted study author Erin Bonar. She said that 7 percent of these frequent users said they had driven while very high and 19 percent had done so while a little high.

"We didn't know of other any studies that had asked medical marijuana patients about driving while high, so we were not sure what to expect," added Bonar. She is an assistant professor in the department of psychiatry's addiction center at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

"[But] we know that both alcohol and marijuana have risks and can be dangerous, and we would advise not driving after using either one," Bonar stressed.

So how exactly does marijuana undermine driving safety?

"Research studies show that things like your coordination and reaction time can be slowed by using marijuana, and those functions are important when you are driving," Bonar noted.

"For example, you may be slowed down if you need to respond quickly to something unexpected," she said, "like a deer jumping into the road -- this happens a lot in Michigan -- [or] a bicyclist you didn't see coming, or a distracted driver who swerves into your lane. And this could increase your risk for a crash."

The researchers said Michigan has 270,000 residents with state approval to use marijuana for medicinal purposes, ranking behind only California in number of users.

At the time they were surveyed, all of the 790 participants (average age 46) were seeking either first-time medicinal marijuana approval or reapproval at a medical cannabis clinic, to cope with moderate or severe ongoing pain.