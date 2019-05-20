TSA OKs Some CBD Oils, Pot-Derived Drug on Flights

(THURSDAY, May 30, 2019 -- HealthDay News) Airline passengers will now be allowed to travel with some forms of CBD oil and an epilepsy drug derived from marijuana, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration says.

Previously, all forms of marijuana were prohibited in carry-on bags and checked luggage, the Associated Press reported.

The policy change applies to the marijuana-derived drug Epidiolex, which is used to treat epilepsy in children, and CBD oil "as long as it is produced within the regulations defined by the (2018) law," that legalized hemp and hemp derivatives, the TSA says.

Hemp-derived CBD is low in or has no THC, the chemical in marijuana that gives users a high, the AP reported.

Other forms of marijuana, including CBD oils that have THC and cannabis-infused products that are still illegal under federal law, remain banned under the TSA's new rules.