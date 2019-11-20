Production of Two Excedrin Painkillers Halted

Jan. 22, 2020 -- Production and distribution of Excedrin Extra Strength and Excedrin Migraine products have been temporarily stopped, maker GlaxoSmithKline said Tuesday.

"Through routine quality control and assurance measures, we discovered inconsistencies in how we transfer and weigh ingredients for Excedrin Extra Strength Caplets and Geltabs, and Excedrin Migraine Caplets and Geltabs," the company said in a statement to CNN.

"We are working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, but at this point in time cannot confirm a definite date as to when supply will resume," the company said.

"Other Excedrin products are available along with other pain-relieving drugs, but dosages may differ. Consumers should consult their