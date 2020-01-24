New Guidelines Urge OTC Painkillers, Not Opioids

MONDAY, Aug. 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- People with common muscle and joint injuries should skip opioids and instead reach for over-the-counter pain relievers, new treatment guidelines suggest.

The recommendations, from the American College of Physicians and American Academy of Family Medicine (AAFP), cover acute musculoskeletal injuries -- woes ranging from sprained joints and strained muscles, to inflamed tendons and whiplash.

The groups say that in general, treatment should start on the conservative end, with pain-relieving creams and gels.

If that's not enough, common oral painkillers are good options. They include acetaminophen and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen and naproxen.

On the other hand, the guidelines discourage prescribing opioids such as OxyContin, Vicodin and Percocet. While the drugs can help with shorter-term pain, they are also potentially addictive and carry a risk of serious side effects.

"Opioids should not be routinely used for acute pain," said Dr. Timothy Wilt, who chaired the ACP Clinical Guidelines committee.

"Acute" means pain that has been around for less than a month. Other research has found that opioids are also of little use for most cases of chronic pain unrelated to cancer.

That's not to say no one who is in acute pain should get an opioid prescription. Some people may need the medications for a short time, said Wilt, a professor of medicine at the Minneapolis VA Center for Care Delivery and Outcomes Research.

But in general, he said, the evidence shows "other options are safer and more effective."

The guidelines, published Aug. 17 in the Annals of Internal Medicine, are based on a review of over 200 clinical trials testing treatments for recent musculoskeletal injuries. Patients had a range of injuries -- from sprained ankles to torn hamstrings to whiplash -- but did not have low back pain.

A set of 2017 guidelines tackled low back pain, and came to similar conclusions: If medications are used, NSAIDs should be the first choice, said Dr. Gary LeRoy, president of the AAFP.

The new guidelines suggest topical versions of NSAIDs -- with or without menthol gel -- be tried first.