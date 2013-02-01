Doctors May Be Overprescribing Opioids After Surgeries

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, June 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Many patients who are prescribed opioids after surgery could get the same level of pain relief with non-opioid alternatives such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen without the risk of addiction, researchers say.

"Opioids have been a routine part of postsurgical pain care for decades, but the risk that they could lead to persistent use has been clearly documented," said lead author Dr. Ryan Howard, a surgical resident at Michigan Medicine, the University of Michigan's academic medical center in Ann Arbor.

"Perhaps it's time to make them the exception, not the rule," he noted in a university news release.

Howard and his colleagues analyzed data from more than 22,000 patients who had one of these common types of surgery -- gynecological, hernia, gallbladder, appendix, bowel or thyroid.

Opioids were prescribed to 86% of the patients; 14% received prescriptions for non-opioid painkillers.

Within 30 days, 12% of patients in both groups had complications, emergency department visits or repeat surgery, the study found.