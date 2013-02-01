Kids Still Dying From Accidental Exposure to Fentanyl Pain Patches

By Robert Preidt

MONDAY, July 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Accidental exposure to fentanyl pain patches is putting children's lives at risk, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns.

Fentanyl is a powerful opioid pain reliever; so powerful that fentanyl patches are typically only prescribed to patients who require round-the-clock, long-term pain relief, such as cancer patients. They're generally replaced every three days.

Kids can overdose on new or used fentanyl patches by putting them in their mouth or on their skin. This drug can slow breathing and decrease levels of oxygen in a child's blood, potentially causing death.

The FDA is calling on parents and caregivers to make sure these patches are stored, used and disposed of properly. The agency offers these tips: