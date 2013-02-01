Sales of Unproven, Unapproved Stem Cell Therapies Are Booming

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Nov. 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The sale of unproven and unapproved stem cell treatments has skyrocketed in the United States, according to a new five-year study.

The study found a fourfold jump since 2016 in the availability of the treatments, which claim to do everything from relieving pain to slowing aging.

People who use these treatments are needlessly spending thousands of dollars and could be putting their health at risk, study author Leigh Turner warned.

"One of the most troubling features of this marketplace is that businesses selling unproven and non-FDA-approved stem cell products often use marketing misrepresentations and aggressive sales tactics to exploit the hope, suffering, fear or desperation of patients," said Turner, a professor of health, society and behavior at the University of California (UC), Irvine.

Using online search tools, the study identified 1,480 U.S. businesses and 2,754 clinics offering purported stem cell treatments. That compares to 351 businesses and 570 clinics that did so five years ago.