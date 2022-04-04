Big Drop Seen in Kids Getting Opioids After Surgery

By Denise Mann

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, April 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Efforts to cut back on risky opioid use for pain after surgery are trickling down to kids.

New research shows that fewer Americans under the age of 18 were prescribed narcotics to treat surgical pain between 2014 and 2017, and these numbers dropped even more rapidly beginning in late 2017.

While opioids can help kids manage mild or moderate pain, recent studies have shown that kids do just as well with limited or no opioids. Additionally, opioids carry their fair share of risks for kids, including respiratory depression (slow and shallow breathing) and the potential for abuse. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently urged doctors to prescribe other pain medication whenever possible in an effort to help stem the nationwide epidemic of opioid use and overdose deaths.

"Our findings suggest that surgical providers are prescribing fewer opioids for procedures where they might not be needed," said study author Dr. Tori Sutherland, an attending anesthesiologist at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "If appropriate for your child, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs [NSAIDs] like ibuprofen could be as good or better than opioids for procedures associated with mild to moderate pain, like dental surgery or adenoidectomy," said Sutherland.