Leftover Opioids? Mailed Kits Double Rate of Proper Disposal

By Robert Preidt HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, May 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Could giving surgery patients ready-to-use mailed disposal kits for unused opioids lower the risk of abuse of the drugs?

Yes, claims a new study that found patients with unused opioid pain pills are much more likely to dispose of them properly when given the kits.

There's a risk that leftover opioid medications may be misused by the person they were prescribed to or by others. If they're put in the trash, they could be found by children or animals, or may harm the environment. Flushing them down the toilet also poses environmental risks, the researchers explained.

There are safe disposal sites, such as certain pharmacies, but patients often don't use them because they may be out of the way or it takes extra effort.

In this study, University of Pennsylvania researchers assessed whether mailed safe disposal kits might make a difference.

The study included 235 patients who were prescribed opioid painkillers after orthopedic or urologic procedures. The usual procedure was followed for about half of the patients, who were texted instructions to dispose of their unused pills along with a link to locations of local safe disposal sites.