July 25, 2022 – Cannabidiol (CBD) products made from hemp have gotten more popular in recent years. But how much can you trust what the label says, compared to what really is in CBD patches, creams, and lotions?

A team of investigators decided to find out. They bought 105 hemp-derived CBD topicals – products designed to be applied to the skin – from physical stores and online sites.

Of the 89 labels that list the amount of CBD, for example, 24% matched what was inside; 58% of the products had more CBD; and the remaining 18% contained less.

Also, more than a third – 35% – of the topicals tested contained delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), including some that claimed to be THC-free.

THC is the compound in marijuana associated with "getting high." But hemp products are allowed to contain 0.3% or less THC, and all the products in this study met the regulation.

People should "be wary of cannabinoid products available in retail stores. The products may not contain the amounts of CBD or THC that are advertised," says lead study author Tory R. Spindle, PhD.