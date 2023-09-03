FDA-Mandated Tweak to Common Rx Painkillers May Have Saved Lives

WEDNESDAY, March 8, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Acetaminophen, a popular over-the-counter medication for millions struggling with pain and fever, can also be found in prescription painkillers that combine acetaminophen and an opioid into one pill.

The problem? The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has long known that high dosages of acetaminophen (Tylenol) can harm the liver. So, in 2011 the FDA set new safety limits on exactly how much acetaminophen could be packed into any prescription painkiller.

Now, a new study shows the move likely saved lives.

Ever since the FDA announced the regulatory change, which slashed the limits on acetaminophen from up to 750 milligrams (mg) to up to 325 mg, there has been an 11% to 16% annual drop in the number of hospitalizations and acute liver failure cases involving the combo painkiller. One such combo is Vicodin, which contains hydrocodone and acetaminophen.

“This suggests that the mandate was likely the largest driver in the decreases in acute liver failure cases and hospitalizations in combination acetaminophen-opioid products,” said study author Dr. Jayme Locke, director of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Comprehensive Transplant Institute.