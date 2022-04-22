Pediatric Palliative Care: Easing Your Child's Suffering

Karen Zrenda remembers the first time she took her newborn son Tommy outside.

Tommy's respiratory defect had kept him at Yale-New Haven Children's Hospital for nearly the first year of his life. The sun shined on him for the first time.

"It seemed like such a normal thing, but it was so exciting. It felt like a sign that we were going to be able to take him home," Zrenda tells WebMD.

These ordinary moments, like walks outside or cuddling in a rocker, kept Zrenda going.

"In the hospital, you get so wound up in the medical care. That's the focus 24/7. It's important to try to put a little bit of normalcy into the family's life," says Zrenda, who is now coordinator of the hospital's family connections program.

Bringing normalcy to families' lives is a goal of pediatric palliative care, also known as pediatric advanced care (PAC). Many families, however, resist palliative care because they think it's limited to end-of-life care.

"We're supporting the whole family, beginning at [the child's] diagnosis and following them through," Yale PAC team coordinator Cindy Jayanetti, NP, tells WebMD.