The time you have with your newborn is precious -- and fleeting, says Cheli English-Figaro, a mother of three as well as the founder of Mocha Moms Inc., a national support and service organization for mothers of color. “I have pictures of my children when they were little and I look at them and think, ‘When did that happen?’ ” As a new parent, “it may seem like the days drag on, but the years fly by," says Figaro. "Try to breathe in every moment." Here’s what other parents wish someone had told them before their baby arrived.

Parenting Takes Practice Heidi Gollub of Austin, TX, has five children, ranging from 8 to 20 years old, but she still remembers how challenging the first year with a baby was. “The hardest part was that I thought being a mother would come naturally, instinctually, that I would just know what to do when the baby cried. I didn't,” she says. “I wish someone had let me in on the secret that nobody knows what they're doing at first.” If you feel overwhelmed by your new role, talk over how you feel with someone you trust. There’s a good chance they’ve been there, too.

Get Lots of Pics Sara Feldstein has endless photos and videos of her two girls, but rarely any that include her as well. “I wish I had more pictures of me with my kids,” says the Toronto mom. “And I don't just mean posed, smiling at the camera, I mean pictures of me playing with them, laughing together, and everyday moments that go by.” Don’t wait to get in a shot until you think you look your best. Ask your partner, older kids, or visitors to take pictures of your babyand you so you have memories of this time together.