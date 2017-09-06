Women Falling Short on Birth Defect Prevention

By Maureen Salamon

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Oct. 13, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Only a third of women are taking a multivitamin containing folic acid -- a nutrient known to prevent serious birth defects -- before they know they're pregnant, a new survey has found.

The poll, conducted by the March of Dimes, also revealed significant racial disparities: Just 10 percent of black women and 27 percent of Hispanic women of childbearing age report taking multivitamins with folic acid before pregnancy.

"One of the things that's striking for us is how much more we need to make sure women understand the importance of being healthy before pregnancy," said Stacey Stewart, president of the March of Dimes Foundation.

"Half of all pregnancies are unexpected, which means women of childbearing age need to be doing all they can to be healthy in the event they do get pregnant," she said.

In the United States, more than 120,000 babies -- about 3 percent of all births -- will be born with birth defects this year, including about 3,000 babies born with neural tube defects, according to March of Dimes estimates.

Up to 70 percent of the neural tube defects, which affect the brain and spine, could be prevented if all women of childbearing age took daily multivitamins containing folic acid, the group said.

The survey on prenatal health measures, conducted online in August 2017 by The Harris Poll on behalf of the March of Dimes, polled a nationally representative sample of more than 1,000 U.S. women, 18 to 45 years of age. It also found that: