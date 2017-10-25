Fire Risk Leads to Fisher-Price Bounce Seat Recall

Fisher-Price has issued a voluntary recall for a motorized baby seat over concerns the bouncing chair could overheat or catch fire.

More than 60,000 of the Fisher-Price Soothing Motions Seats and Smart Connect Soothing Motion Seats were sold in the U.S. and another 2,000 in Canada. They are sold at Target, Walmart, Amazon.com, and other major retailers.

The seats bounce and sway, vibrate, play songs and nature sounds, and have a mobile.

The recall involves models CMR35, CMR36, CMR 37 and DYH22 for the Fisher Price seats, and model CMR39 for the Smart Connect product. The model number is stamped to the bottom of the motor compartment.

The company says there have been 36 reports of the chair overheating, including one case where a fire started, although there are no reports of injuries.

The company urges consumers to stop using the chairs and contact Fisher-Price for a refund. Call 800-432-5437 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, or go to www.service.mattel.com and click on “Recall & Safety Alerts” for more information.