MONDAY, Oct. 21, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Many U.S. parents are not heeding recommendations on how to put their babies to sleep safely, a new government study finds.

Most babies are being placed on their backs to sleep -- one of the key ways to reduce the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), the study found.

But relatively few parents are following some other recommendations: Less than one-third said they only put their babies to sleep on "approved" surfaces, namely, a crib, bassinet or "pack and play." And just 42% kept their babies' sleep area free of blankets, pillows and toys.

Part of the problem may be that parents aren't aware of those guidelines, said lead researcher Ashley Hirai, of the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration.

These guidelines are newer than the long-established message to put babies on their backs to sleep, she noted. And based on study participants' responses, doctors are not always talking about them.

It was back in 1992 that the American Academy of Pediatrics began advising parents to put their babies to sleep on their backs, not their tummies. The federal government launched a "Back to Sleep" campaign to raise public awareness, and by 1998, the national rate of SIDS had dropped by 45%.

However, that decline stalled out. And infant deaths from accidental suffocation or strangulation during sleep have actually inched up over the years, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All told, about 3,500 infants die suddenly each year in the United States.

So in more recent years, additional safe-sleep recommendations have been laid out: Put babies to sleep only in a crib, bassinet or pack and play; keep those areas free of soft bedding, toys and crib bumper pads to help prevent overheating and accidental suffocation or strangulation; and have your baby sleep in your bedroom, but not in your bed.

To see how many parents are heeding the advice, Hirai's team looked at CDC survey data from mothers in 29 U.S. states.