TUESDAY, Oct. 22, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Having a premature baby can be frightening for parents, but new research delivers a calming finding: Many premature babies end up as healthy adults without major illnesses.

The study of more than 2.5 million children found that more than half of those born prematurely had no major medical concerns in adulthood.

"Preterm birth has been linked with higher long-term risks of several health problems, including heart, lung, neurological and mental disorders," said study lead author Dr. Casey Crump, vice chair for research in the Department of Family Medicine and Community Health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.

But, he noted, past studies have focused almost entirely on those negative outcomes.

"There were no studies that we know of that looked at good health in premature births into adulthood. These findings matter for the growing number of people born prematurely because they show that most can lead a healthy, resilient life with good overall function in adulthood," Crump said.

Unfortunately, the picture isn't as rosy for those babies born extremely prematurely (22 to 27 weeks). Just 22% of these preemies in the study had no major health conditions in adulthood. By comparison, the study found that 63% of people born at full-term had no major health issues as an adult.

Preterm birth is one that occurs before 37 completed weeks of a pregnancy. Very preterm is 28 to 33 weeks, late preterm is 34 to 36 weeks, early term is 37 to 38 weeks and full-term is 39 to 41 weeks.

"The third trimester of pregnancy is a critical period for fetal growth. Preterm birth interrupts normal growth and maturation of all fetal organs, which can alter their structure and function," Crump said. He added that those changes can set up a susceptibility to chronic health conditions later in life.

Nearly 11% of babies born worldwide are born prematurely, the study authors said. About 95% of these underdeveloped babies now survive into adulthood because of advances in medical care.