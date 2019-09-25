Many Women Are Sharing Breast Milk, and That Has Health Experts Worried

FRIDAY, Oct. 25, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- "Informal" sharing of breast milk may be more common than thought, with too many parents mistakenly thinking it's risk-free, new research suggests.

In a pair of studies, researchers delved into the issue of donor breast milk, and how parents are choosing to get it. In one, a survey of 655 parents who used donor milk found that only about 36% got it from official "milk banks" that screen and pasteurize donations.

Most said they'd turned to "informal" sharing, where parents get breast milk either from a nursing mom they know or via the internet. It's a practice discouraged by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration due to safety concerns.

There is a risk of dilution, or contamination with viruses or bacteria, particularly with donor milk obtained online, explained Dr. Lori Feldman-Winter, who chairs the AAP's Section on Breastfeeding.

Certain viruses, such as HIV, can also be transmitted through breast milk.

"If you get breast milk from someone you know, it's probably a low-risk situation," said Feldman-Winter.

However, she added, that doesn't mean there's no risk.

Study author Dr. Ruth Milanaik, of Cohen Children's Medical Center/Northwell Health in New York, made the same point. Even when breast milk is given for free, with the best of intentions, she said there could be accidental contamination or temperature instability that causes the milk to spoil.

"The only recommended option for obtaining donor breast milk is through a milk bank," said Milanaik.

That is easier said than done, however.

Right now, there are 28 nonprofit milk banks across the United States that are part of the Human Milk Banking Association of North America. And most of that milk, Feldman-Winter explained, goes to hospitals for preemies whose mothers cannot yet express their own breast milk.

That means little left over for moms of full-term infants who cannot breastfeed, or for adoptive or male gay parents. And even when it is available, there is a steep cost -- around $4 an ounce, Milanaik said.