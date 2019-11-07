Sleeping on an Incline Not Safe for Baby

Nov. 7, 2019 -- The Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning parents not let a baby sleep in rockers, pillows, car seats, or any other product that holds an infant at an incline -- with their head higher than their feet.

The warning comes after the agency studied what happened to babies’ movements and oxygen levels when they were placed in various products and positions.

Infant sleep experts cheered the agency’s statement.

“I do think it should have happened a while ago when we saw there were deaths from them, but I’m glad they did it now,” says Sarah Lazarus, DO, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Dr. Lazarus also reviews infant deaths for the state of Georgia.

The researcher who did the study for the commission concluded that none of the inclined sleepers her team tested were safe for babies to sleep in.

Erin Mannen, PhD, a mechanical engineer at the University of Arkansas, designed the study to evaluate how babies move and use their muscles in inclined devices.

Mannen’s team studied 10 babies who were 2 to 6 months old while they sat in seven products. Each child was placed in a product for no longer than 60 seconds at a time for safety.

“The results showed some evidence that it’s easier for babies to roll from their backs to their stomachs in these products,” she says.

Mannen and her team found that lying on an incline activates the baby’s stomach muscles and makes it easier for them to lift their heads -- all of which makes it more likely that they’ll turn over, even if they’ve never done it before.

Once they flip, the angle of the sleeper and the soft material that most are made of can make it tough for them to get out of that position. She found that babies who wind up on their stomachs struggle and may get fatigued quickly, leading to suffocation.

She says her findings back up case reports of infant deaths. The Consumer Product Safety Commission authorized the study after receiving reports of more than 1,100 incidents, including 73 infant deaths between January 2005 and June 2019.